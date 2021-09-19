The case for cryptocurrency to be outlawed until we regulate it

How about crypto as an investment? If one can invest in stocks, race-horses and gaming, then why not in such currencies? Many things hold value that aren’t backed by anything but market perception. This is not too different from betting on sports or elections, in which there are no fundamentals driving the price. The argument here can be that if we permit these currencies as investment avenues, then all activities of this nature should be made legitimate (and taxed). Even betting on Indian Premier League matches can be seen as an investment. What’s important is that tax authorities should be aware of such transactions, lest they become ‘hawala’ deals where the gains escape taxation. There is already a lot of scepticism over participatory notes floated by foreign portfolio investors on concerns that Indians could be rerouting foreign exchange through them.

