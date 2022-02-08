The case for easing our identity proof insistence

Though personal safety displays an obvious overlap with the public interest in vaccine delivery, we should extend the same principle to all food handouts. Granted, this could result in leakages, plugging which was a key Aadhaar goal. Yet, this would be a small price to pay for universal nutrition security. In many welfare states abroad, anyone asking for such support is assumed to be in need of it and ID-free dole-outs ensure nobody goes hungry. We could also go beyond beneficiary lists. Should a large-scale heist of food supplies ensue, smaller but more frequent rations could be explored. By similar logic, the proposed health ID cards aimed at offering online access to a central database of our medical reports should remain optional in practice as much as theory. Our National Digital Health Ecosystem, which is scheduled for a rollout next fiscal year, must not end up erecting healthcare barriers for those who opt out of it. Data firewalls will likely be installed against hackers, but patients who are uncomfortable with the storage of their health details on such a network must not come to suffer for it. Aadhaar was touted as ‘voluntary’ before it became a must-have, bit by bit, for a variety of purposes. An opt-in health data facility that is subject to such mission creep may fail to generate the confidence needed for its success. Technology allows us to verify identities accurately, but its rigid use could have ill effects. Let’s ease up.

