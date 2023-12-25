The case for granting autonomy to state-run listed entities. Starting with LIC
Summary
- The government should allow listed large state-owned entities the autonomy to chart their own course. It’s time to abandon the practice of excessive oversight and adopt a more hands-off stance, ceasing the mollycoddling or helicopter parenting of these entities
Capital market listing regulations stipulate a 25% minimum public shareholding for entities going public. For large-cap companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has allowed a 5-year reprieve period to meet this MPS limit, although they are required to attain at least 10% public shareholding within 2 years and 25% within 5 years from the listing date.