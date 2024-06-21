The case for hybrid work: More innovation and greater employee engagement
Rick Wartzman , Kelly Tang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Jun 2024, 10:20 PM IST
SummaryThe best-managed companies demand enough in-office time for employees to meet and brainstorm, but offer enough flexibility to attract workers.
Ever since the coronavirus began to come under control, companies have been grappling with an issue that has elicited strong feelings from those in the C-suite as well as those confined to a cubicle: Should they pull all of their employees back to the office? Or should they let them work from home?
