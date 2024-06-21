The case for hybrid work: More innovation and greater employee engagement

At Intuit, the maker of TurboTax software, which was No. 60 in last year’s rankings, hybrid has become the “primary way of working," says Michael Merola, vice president of places. Being in the office—especially if teams are “highly intentional" about when they’re together—fosters “serendipitous moments where employees can bounce ideas off one another and develop new and innovative solutions," along with “a sense of inclusion and belonging," he explains. But Intuit has also observed that working from home some days leads to “happier employees."