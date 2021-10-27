The case for our courts to focus on points of law

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pardon observers for being more than just a little confused about the application of India's company law by courts in the country. Consider the sorry spectacle that has become of a legal battle between the management of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and the Invesco combine that owns almost 18% of Zee's stock and recently pushed for a shareholder vote to recast its board and oust its chief, Punit Goenka, amid a takeover tussle. After the National Company Law Tribunal ruled in Invesco's favour, Zee appealed against such a poll at its appellate body as well as the Bombay high court. As Invesco had more than a tenth of Zee shares needed to call for a vote, the high court nudged the broadcaster last week to hold one. This was a "democratic right" of owners, it had observed, saying it would be a "dangerous precedent" for courts to judge the merits of a proposed resolution—a reference to the ouster move that Zee argued would result in multiple legal violations. On Tuesday, however, the same court upheld Zee's contention and ordered an interim injunction against putting Invesco's proposal to shareholders. It is unclear what this means for appellate court proceedings, but the muddled signals sent out should worry us.

Both adversaries appear to be in a race against time. Invesco probably wants a vote held before year-end, after which a voting-rule change for directorships might complicate its endeavour, while Zee's top brass seems in a rush to seal a merger with Sony. If Zee's board were to be reconstituted and its chief executive voted out without a replacement (or a whole-time director in place), the company would be left headless and hence fall afoul of Indian law, the high court held, pointing to other prospective offences. "Shareholder primacy or dominion does not extend to permitting shareholder-driven illegality," said its order. That a ruling like this was passed even before any legal perplexity got a chance to arise, though, was rather strange. That an analogy was drawn with a hypothetical gambling proposal by imagined shareholders was even stranger. The strangest part of all was a general observation by the court: "Sometimes, it happens that a company must be saved from its own shareholders, however well-intentioned." This jarred with a basic precept of business governance. After all, just as democracy cannot be cleaved apart from its electorate, a company can't be placed beyond the reach of its owners.

