The case for rejig of tax norms for AIFs in India

The rate of tax, again, depends on the legal form of the fund (Company, LLP, trust etc.). Tax rules related to trust taxation are comparatively more complex compared to other forms such as Company or LLP. There needs to be specific guidance on the taxation of Category III AIF and their investors. Therefore, a separate tax regime should be implemented for investors of Category III AIF thereby bringing clarity and certainty on taxation of income from Category III AIF. An AIF usually incurs expenses such as fees payable to the investment manager, bankers, advisers, lawyers, and other service providers. Neither the AIF nor their investors can offset these expenses against income/gains that eventually result from the investment. A suitable amendment should be brought under the Income-tax Act allowing investors to claim the expenses incurred by the AIF, from the date of the investment to the date of its divestment, as cost of improvement while computing capital gains on the sale of AIF units.