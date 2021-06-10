The case for social media to be closely regulated is clear

After all, several dictators who carry out state-organized repression of their own citizens, or fuel radical violence around the world, continue to use these social media platforms as bullhorns. Even China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomats and media mouthpieces, which threaten all-out war against foreign adversaries and camouflage the ugly truth about genocide in Tibet and Xinjiang, have a free run to do propaganda on Facebook and Twitter. The only constraint placed on them is a label on top of their accounts saying they are ‘state-controlled’ or affiliated to a particular government. The lack of consistency by social media giants in applying rules of content has been a glaring anomaly. The kind of editorial moderation which these internet colossuses are increasingly resorting to opens room for subjective and iffy calls. For instance, Twitter’s recent deletion of a post by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari warning rebels in the southeast of his country about a forceful state response was a borderline case. Buhari’s tweet was interpreted by some as a genocide threat against an ethnic group, but others viewed it as the President trying to enforce the writ of the state over a lawless territory.