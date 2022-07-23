The cat-and-mouse game of GST that spurs innovation

So a petrol/CNG/LPG car less than four metres in length and engine capacity of less than 1200 cc attracts compensation of one per cent. If the length increases beyond four metres, the cess climbs to 15 per cent. And if the engine crosses 1,200 cc (regardless of length) it jumps to 22 per cent. And so on—differing rates for every possible length/engine cubic capacity/fuel combination you can think of. That’s why more than 75 per cent of all vehicles sold in India are still in the sub-four-metre category (India is the sub-sub-compact SUV capital of the world), and even a high-end SUV carries a third row of seats.

