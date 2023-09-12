The CCI’s wider merger net draws deal value into focus4 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:27 PM IST
The regulator would need to apply ‘local nexus’ rules prudently to minimize false scrutiny triggers
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) recently published its draft regulations governing business combinations for public consultation. A key aspect of these revised regulations is their guidance on the enforcement of a newly introduced deal value threshold (DVT) that will trigger the need of CCI’s pre-approval for deals valued above ₹2,000 crore. Interestingly, ‘deal value’ would also include the value of any investment in the target by any acquirer group entity in the last two years.