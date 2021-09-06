The weekend brouhaha over Infosys’s loyalty to India—in the context of multiple websites of public importance developed by it leaving users in digital knots—was just a storm in a political teacup, it turned out. A publication affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), ran an opinion piece which took a dim view of botched websites developed by the infotech company, such as our new income tax (IT) portal and the GST and corporate affairs ministry sites before that, and sought to cast their developer as part of a conspiracy against the Indian economy. The furore created by this vilification trailed off after the RSS issued a statement to disassociate itself from the article, saying that the weekly was not its official mouthpiece and those views were of the author’s alone. To clarify its position further, the Sangh also praised Infosys for its contribution to the country.

It does not take more than a casual acquaintance with corporate structures and purposes to recognize that the motive of a big business like Infosys is plainly to make profits, which requires customer satisfaction; this endeavour is watched by shareholders and makes no space for anyone in authority to hatch sordid plots of sabotage. If a scandal happens, there exist governance mechanisms to probe it. Yet, what is most remarkable about the episode is what it reveals of our faceless interaction with the state. That a political controversy can erupt over government websites is a sign of widespread discontent among taxpayers trying to use our new IT portal for their tax-filing work, a legal must. It has been three months since its 7 June launch. In July, the Centre said in Parliament that as many as 2,000 problems, including 90 unique to it, had been reported by taxpayers, tax professionals and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Top executives of Infosys were summoned to Delhi and asked to fix these bugs. But, so far, users of the website have not reported much relief. One may still encounter errors such as an inaccurate capture of one’s Form 16 data or an incorrect calculation of interest, apart from failures with tools expected to auto-fill the details of Form 26AS or e-verify returns, among other exasperations.

The Centre’s response to our IT muddle has included a public dressing-down for Infosys. No doubt, the company should have done a better job, especially after GST glitches came to light back in 2017. While its reputation has taken a hit, as far as citizens are concerned, it’s the government that is responsible for hassle-free taxation, not its software supplier. Tech industry insiders claim the Centre kept altering its brief for the IT website design and suddenly wanted it to go live in stages. What exactly went wrong cannot be ascertained, though its poor performance suggests it was launched hastily without adequate stress testing. If a stiff timeline had to be met that put quality standards at risk, it would have made sense to let the old IT website operate in parallel as a back-up. The transition might have been smoother that way. Unfortunately, taxpayers have had to fight off anxiety as the IT Department’s deadline of 30 September approaches for the filing of tax returns. A stern directive has been issued to Infosys by which it must debug the site by 15 September. This isn’t enough. Before a filing rush can overload an already-creaky system, it would be best for the government to extend the time available for us to comply with tax rules.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.