The Centre cannot pin its IT muddle on others

It does not take more than a casual acquaintance with corporate structures and purposes to recognize that the motive of a big business like Infosys is plainly to make profits, which requires customer satisfaction; this endeavour is watched by shareholders and makes no space for anyone in authority to hatch sordid plots of sabotage. If a scandal happens, there exist governance mechanisms to probe it. Yet, what is most remarkable about the episode is what it reveals of our faceless interaction with the state. That a political controversy can erupt over government websites is a sign of widespread discontent among taxpayers trying to use our new IT portal for their tax-filing work, a legal must. It has been three months since its 7 June launch. In July, the Centre said in Parliament that as many as 2,000 problems, including 90 unique to it, had been reported by taxpayers, tax professionals and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Top executives of Infosys were summoned to Delhi and asked to fix these bugs. But, so far, users of the website have not reported much relief. One may still encounter errors such as an inaccurate capture of one’s Form 16 data or an incorrect calculation of interest, apart from failures with tools expected to auto-fill the details of Form 26AS or e-verify returns, among other exasperations.

