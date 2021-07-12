If there is a big threat that looms over the current global economic recovery, it is inflation, and we need to be particularly wary of it. Not only has a second wave of covid increased the uncertainty over our growth prospects, rising prices in India no longer look as benign as they did just a quarter ago. Our retail inflation figure released on Monday by the statistics ministry bears testimony. The consumer price index in June was nearly 6.3% above its year-ago level. It has breached the 6% upper limit of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target range by almost the same figure for the second consecutive month. Will July offer relief? Don’t count on it. Price levels have been driven up lately by dearer food and fuel. While ‘core inflation’ calculated without these items has also been buoyant, there are fast-emerging volatility risks that should worry us. Global commodity prices are rising as demand recovers from its compression in the West and pricier crude oil could take a direct and indirect toll on retail tags in the country. If inflation turns out to be more persistent than RBI had reckoned—and not just a “temporary hump" as governor Shaktikanta Das recently described it—then it would upset its focus on easing credit to spur business, bedevil its yield-curve control and pose new hardships. To avert such a crisis, India’s fiscal and monetary authorities must both work in tandem.

This spurt of inflation is not a case of the Indian economy overheating. Overall demand remains weak and production has been erratic, like this year’s monsoon, even as supply disruptions continue to create spot shortages here and there. Unless India’s gross domestic product posts a surprisingly robust revival, we risk running into a spell of stagflation—a painful combination of economic stagnancy and high inflation. As keeping price levels under control is RBI’s job, it will have to take action before prices get stuck on an incline and expectations of a fuller outbreak worsen the problem. In response, RBI could tighten credit by raising its policy rate or reversing other liquidity measures. Sure, this could dampen commercial activity at a precarious juncture for the economy. The pandemic, however, may have weakened the link between the cost of capital and its deployment. As a policy, easy money seems to have yielded diminishing returns. Stable prices, on the other hand, would help us secure the macroeconomic stability we’d need for a prosperity push once we put covid behind us. Our currency must retain its real value. Support for a wobbly economy should not leave us with a wobbly rupee.

We also need to watch out for the capital outflows that could ensue should America’s central bank embark on a withdrawal of its ultra-easy money policy. A falling rupee would enlarge our import bill and push up retail prices, while an RBI prop for the currency’s external value in inflationary times would hamper our exports. Again, RBI would face only hard options. But there is something the Centre can do to ease the pressure on our central bank to meet its promise of a trusty rupee. Taxes make up the bulk of what consumers pay for petrol and diesel. Levies on these were raised when international oil prices slid. It’s time not just to relieve these items of that extra burden, but also draw them into the GST net. The revenue forgone would be outweighed by the twin benefits of fuel-price moderation and a slight stimulus imparted by cheaper conveyance. Of course, RBI’s monetary policy must turn less dovish too.

