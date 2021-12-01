The Centre should work on stimulating demand

With consumer demand still largely listless, economic disparities having worsened and uncertainty in the air, our economy is in need of heavier fiscal support than has been offered so far. India’s response to the covid crisis has mostly been about big supply-side boosters, with credit easing, production incentives, etc, to go with handouts of food and jobs for distress relief. Welfare provisions need to be kept up, of course, given the hardscrabble lives led by large numbers whose livelihoods got scarred, but a fiscal push is also needed for the express purpose of demand generation. Little of this has been done to any noticeable effect. This year, however, still has almost four months to go. We should deploy hefty sums of money to set into motion the income-multiplier effect of capital spending on projects that can serve other productive ends as well. With inflation a flickery risk, we can’t expect monetary policy to grant our ongoing recovery the durability it needs. Our central bank must focus squarely on macro stability as the global economic outlook darkens and the Omicron threat weakens confidence. Let’s not forget that our recovery remains fragile. The extra fiscal space that we have, therefore, should be used to the hilt. A fiscal windback can wait.

