Leading up to the end-October Rome summit of the G-20, deliberations are under way on what can be done through global partnership to undo the damage of covid. Past experience with the global crisis of 2008 was that the G-20 moved a concerted cross-country fiscal stimulus to pull the world economy back from the brink, but then lost coherence and left each country to wind down the stimulus on its own. The taper tantrum in 2013 was a result of G-20 indifference to the need for continued concerted action. I cannot see any agreed path emerging on how to handle the taper issue now looming ahead. The G-20 serves the individual interests of dominant countries, with a pretence of involving its other members, including elevating them serially to the club’s presidency.

That covid has resulted in a more unequal world is commonly known. Even though corporates the world over have profited from a sharp reduction in their wage and salary bills, there is a shocking new corporate initiative to further squeeze employees as workplaces open up. Those choosing to work from home will receive salaries euphemistically adjusted to their “geographies", meaning that if they relocate to places where the cost of living is lower, they will accordingly be paid less. Surely, this violates the principle of equal pay for equal work, but more importantly, takes away a new opportunity for peripheral regions to see a resurgence of prosperity as people choose to move there. Will the G-20 really take on this battle with major corporate entities like Microsoft?

In India, this has not arisen yet, but we need to ensure it does not happen. We want corporate employees to locate in district or tehsil headquarters if they think they can function from there. This could serve as a vital trigger for improvement on access inequalities, which existed pre-covid and made post-covid outcomes more unequal than they otherwise would have been.

Inequality in access to what? The triumvirate of sadak-bijli-pani shades from public (roads) to publicly-provided though excludable and rival (electricity and water). Access to roads has been greatly evened out by the rural roads programme, though the rejection of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC) provision for the maintenance of rural roads is going to see a serious decline in rural road quality by 2026. Even state highways are in terrible shape today, although there are important inter-state differences in this.

Access to water was seriously skewed pre-covid, though this is not quite a rural-urban divide. It is more the ancient divide between drought-prone and well-watered regions. These access inequalities have determined transmission rates in the country’s fight against covid.

As for electricity, the regional inequality between metropolitan centres and cities and habitations on the periphery remains stark. The market for battery-generated electricity remains robust in smaller cities and towns. It is meaningless to speak of spatial balance in the economic recovery from covid without making another serious stab at reforming the electricity sector.

Electricity falls under the jurisdiction of states, which retain their right to levy a duty on electricity even after the constitutional amendment to bring in the GST. This taxation right, by normal reasoning, should have provided states a clear incentive to promote metered consumption and a progressive rate structure, so as to boost state fiscal revenues. Alas, things did not work out that way. The need to appease voters and funders has made the rate structure and availability of electricity hopelessly chaotic and unreformed.

The XVFC addressed the dire need for power-sector reform by recommending additional borrowing by states of half a percent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) annually for four years, including the current fiscal year, subject to some entry conditions. (Article 293(3) of the Constitution subjects state borrowing rights to approval by the Centre). The additional borrowing was intended to enable state governments to take over the accumulated debt which has hobbled distribution companies with debt servicing (where they have not defaulted). Distribution companies continue to run up losses, a result of poor tariff structuring and metering.

The XVFC entry conditions were designed to assess reform intent based on measurable indicators like reduction in technical and commercial losses over some defined period in the immediate past, and greater transparency in formal accounts.

The actual notification of the entry conditions by the finance ministry demands a graded undertaking by states to take over current-year losses of distribution companies up to 100% beyond 2025-26. As a requirement, it is just a tightening of the XVFC conditions and does not really violate their spirit, but a commitment beyond the period of enhanced borrowing is tough to make, and not enforceable in any case. The deadline is 15 December, so we do not know how many states will apply.

A new overlapping Revamped Reforms Based and Results Linked Distribution Sector Scheme from the Centre will fund distribution companies directly, with a deadline of 31 October. It offers central funding of roughly half a percent of GDP, is complementary to the XVFC provision, and is coterminous with the XVFC horizon. A joint team from the ministries of finance and power should dovetail the two funding channels for maximal effectiveness.

Indira Rajaraman is an economist

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.