The challenge of reconstruction in a world battered by Covid-19

That covid has resulted in a more unequal world is commonly known. Even though corporates the world over have profited from a sharp reduction in their wage and salary bills, there is a shocking new corporate initiative to further squeeze employees as workplaces open up. Those choosing to work from home will receive salaries euphemistically adjusted to their “geographies", meaning that if they relocate to places where the cost of living is lower, they will accordingly be paid less. Surely, this violates the principle of equal pay for equal work, but more importantly, takes away a new opportunity for peripheral regions to see a resurgence of prosperity as people choose to move there. Will the G-20 really take on this battle with major corporate entities like Microsoft?