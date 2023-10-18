The challenges of American and Indian women from a Goldin lens
SummaryWomen in both countries suffer similarly as their capitalist models pit the labour market against the desire to have a family
Recognition for Claudia Goldin’s work may have come late but for several reasons it might be all the sweeter. She is the only woman in Economics to have won the Nobel Memorial Prize for Economic Sciences on her own. Goldin’s body of work has already had a major impact on several key gender equality issues, such as women’s education, participation in the labour force, gender wage gaps and discrimination in hiring. I first came across her work while researching the son preference in India, and in particular how women’s withdrawal from the labour force lowers their value (and that of their daughters) in society. Goldin’s U-shaped curve made eminent sense in the Indian context where poorer women work out of necessity and exit the labour force when household income rises. Where women are better educated, they rejoin the labour force if they have the skills for “respectable jobs". Sometimes this doesn’t go as expected—a subject for another discussion.