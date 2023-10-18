The challenges of American and Indian women from a Goldin lens

In contrast with American women, how do Indian female scientists with career and family aspirations survive in the STEM workforce? Here, the spirit if not the facticity of the famed Indian joint family comes to the rescue. We could characterize this family form as the “intermittent joint family" that materializes as and when needed. For STEM women to do their PhDs, get married, have children and pursue unbroken careers, it is parents (mothers?) on both sides who arrive to provide the much-needed support. Many STEM (and non-STEM) couples today are what the sociologist Ulrich Beck calls LAT (Living Apart Together) couples. Married with children and working in science labs in different cities, they survive because of parental support. While this highlights the admirable doggedness of the women to pursue careers and have families, it surely comes at a personal and familial cost. Two-body hiring is thus a necessary intervention whose time has come to prevent qualified women from dropping out of careers and making life more manageable for such couples. However, this solution to a modern-day conundrum should not end up reproducing a hierarchy where the wife with similar qualifications is consigned to a less prestigious and often temporary position that leads nowhere.

