The change of guard in America may yet prove to be short-lived

The Joe Biden administration in the US is expected to dramatically reverse the global disengagement of his feisty predecessor, and partner the fight to mitigate climate change. But unless Biden substantially erodes the domestic political support base of President Donald Trump, any change will merely be a temporary four-year reprieve.

Trump blazed his way while throwing out every rule book, including referring to a war cemetery as a place filled with “losers", in a nation which reveres its war dead. And yet, the Republican Party has not deserted him because of what he did to expand their voter base.

Trump was a cross-over Republican. He saw political opportunity in former industrial powerhouse states like Michigan, where the blue-collar workforce had lost their jobs and unions, and with that, the support of the Democratic Party their unions once funded. Trade-union funding had been rewarded with wage hikes, which powered the huge demand for consumer durables underpinning US growth until the 70s. That was the golden age of what is now termed “middle-out economics"—focusing on giving the middle class buying power.

The inability of President Jimmy Carter to control oil-induced price inflation, accompanied by untenable labour demands for wage indexation, changed the political configuration of the country forever. Ronald Reagan assumed power in 1980 with a Republican determination to end trade union power. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) series on trade union membership goes back only to 1983, by when it had already been reduced to 20% of the workforce. Today, it is down to 10%, and the decline was steady right through the Democratic administrations of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Wall Street had always backed the Republican Party. That meant the Republicans favoured free trade to keep down input costs, and immigration to keep down wages and salaries. Remember, it was President Richard Nixon who opened up US trade with China (one of the many flip-flops in a party which persecuted communists in the 50s). At the same time, the Republican Party never lost its traditional rural Christian support base. What it never had in terms of either votes or funds were blue-collar industrial workers. Until Trump.

Trump did deliver on his promises to his newly-won constituency. He reworked the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 2018 into a United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) with wage protection for workers in Mexico. The USMCA came into force only in July 2020, but the prospect of it, along with corporate tax cuts and axed environmental barriers, was enough to pull corporate investment back to the US and bring down unemployment rates. Until covid.

Another triumph of Trump was his open attack on the opioid epidemic which had ravaged the former industrial belt, and reduced life expectancy among Caucasian males. He cleverly tied his war on the drug trade with his eviction of illegal Mexican immigrants (“bad Hombres"). With that, blame shifted to the resident African- American minority, and this in turn fuelled the police-brutality episodes. Trump had to walk a thin line between the two racial groups in the blue-collar constituency he had so carefully nurtured. He crafted his usual mixed path, not condemning policy brutality, while at the same time funding African- American colleges, thus pulling (some of) this group’s professional class to his side.

If political victory is about crafting new constituencies while not losing the old, Trump was a master. He retained the traditional Republican gun lobby. And he assiduously filled judicial vacancies all over the country with religious conservatives.

His failed handling of the corona epidemic cost him the election. Even there, it was part of his populist rejection of science and educated people as liars, the same stand he took on climate change.

Trump’s core followers believe they are being consistently lied to by his opponents. The immediate task Biden faces is to convince them that covid was not a ruse by which the economy was slowed down in order to rob them of the jobs Trump got them. His picks for the important economic policy posts, such as Neera Tanden, show his awareness of the need to focus on the unemployed. Most of all, the Biden administration has to stamp out the drug trade.

Financial support for Biden went up sharply when Kamala Harris entered the Democratic ticket. As a California politician, she has long experience of raising funds from the information technology sector there. And with that comes Democratic support of high-skilled immigration.

In that and other respects, the new administration will be favourable towards India, but one very critical issue has not received the attention it deserves. India and a number of other countries have sought to get the taxable profits of tech companies apportioned by jurisdictional share in digital sales. This is independent of tax base erosion through transfer pricing done by multinational companies, for which a parallel Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development effort plods on but evades consensus.

We cannot look to individuals of Indian origin newly appointed by Biden or the chiefs of big tech companies (Microsoft, Alphabet, Adobe and IBM) to bail us out. Our interests can be taken care of only by ourselves.

Indira Rajaraman is an economist

