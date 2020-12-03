The change of guard in America may yet prove to be short-lived

Another triumph of Trump was his open attack on the opioid epidemic which had ravaged the former industrial belt, and reduced life expectancy among Caucasian males. He cleverly tied his war on the drug trade with his eviction of illegal Mexican immigrants (“bad Hombres"). With that, blame shifted to the resident African- American minority, and this in turn fuelled the police-brutality episodes. Trump had to walk a thin line between the two racial groups in the blue-collar constituency he had so carefully nurtured. He crafted his usual mixed path, not condemning policy brutality, while at the same time funding African- American colleges, thus pulling (some of) this group’s professional class to his side.