The institution of marriage rests on equal partnership5 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:38 PM IST
We must foster marital equality so that women get the freedom to make what they want of their lives
A recent news story reported how Mauritanian society celebrates a woman’s divorce, how her family welcomes her back to the fold, and how she leads a new life free of any stigma of a failed relationship. This practice is reportedly common throughout North Africa and West Asia, where multiple marriages are often seen as a reflection of a woman’s charm and choice of suitors. Such a philogynist societal attitude perhaps indicates a shift in the ideas of family and marriage, as divorces have long been considered a challenge to patriarchal power.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×