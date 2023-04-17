The institution of marriage rests on equal partnership

Many societies worldwide still uphold the belief that ‘marriages are made in heaven,’ a sacred commitment not only between individuals but also their families; its violation is taken as sacrilege, a social evil. India is no exception, by and large. A 2018 survey of 160,000 households revealed that 93% married Indians had ‘an arranged marriage’, as against the global average of about 55%. The annual divorce rate in India is low, at 1.1 per 1,000 people annually. Of every 1,000 Indian marriages, only 13 result in divorce, and it is mostly initiated by men, as prevailing social norms discourage women from exercising this right. Even when women (usually in urban India) venture to overcome family pressure to keep their marriages intact, they encounter legal hassles and socio-economic isolation, as studies have confirmed. The low labour-force participation rate of Indian women translates to high levels of financial dependency, which often compels them to ‘adjust’ to bad marriages. Further, a recent analysis of data from matrimonial sites also noted that “there is clear misogyny in the matrimonial market, and that women who were employed received nearly 15 per cent fewer responses from male suitors relative to those who were not working."