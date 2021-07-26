The changing map of economics as a challenging future beckons

The lower-growth camp’s mistake stems from a common misunderstanding of gross domestic product (GDP) or national income. A higher GDP is often taken to indicate more wasteful consumption and consumerism of the kind we’re indulging in now. But that need not—and now must not—be the case. The consumption of more art, music and learning, as well as better health and greater longevity, are all components of GDP, and are, or can be, environmentally friendly. Reforming our regulatory system can foster rapid GDP growth—but with the content of GDP changing dramatically, and with a disproportionate amount of human labour directed to creative activities. The nature of reform for the new world is a big topic, but policymakers will need to focus on curricula that help nurture creativity, because routine work will increasingly be automated; shift consumption away from environmentally wasteful goods; and redistribute wealth radically to lessen inequalities.