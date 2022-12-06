The chaos of the Eras presales and ticketing at the World Cup

The Ticketmaster app and platform have leading market share in the US live entertainment ticket market, which was worth over $10 billion annually, pre-pandemic. The market has recovered to roughly the same levels, after a catastrophic crash in 2020 and 2021. In Jan-Mar 2022, Ticketmaster held around 55 per cent market share. It is likely to have increased share to 60 per cent after it entered a partnership with Snapchat in early 2022, to allow for easy transactions by Snapchat users. It picked up over 2 million new users in Oct 2022.

