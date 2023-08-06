The character of Gurgaon is drawn from its rural roots

Six feet above the ground, when no Indian is in the frame, parts of Gurgaon look first world. There are these modern buildings made of glass and steel. Gurgaon has the reputation of being affluent. Some of its finest hotels are also called hospitals. There are apartments that cost ₹30 crore; those buildings have their own spas. As a result, many people were surprised, or maybe amazed, when mobs in Gurgaon burnt a mosque and several vehicles. They saw this as a contradiction—that shiny real estate for global companies and home to some of the highest paid Indians could also host religious riots. But then, in real life, contradictions do not exist. That is the very nature of contradictions—they cannot exist. Many things that people consider contradictions are not: Sari-clad women who work as space scientists, urchins gawking at a restaurant or riots in the shadow of a mall are not contradictions. Their co-existence is natural. Gurgaon is perfectly suitable for violence.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}