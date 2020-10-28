The Chicago way must not become the American way

The Untouchables, the 1987 movie about gangsters and cops in Prohibition-era Chicago, was defined by these lines, spoken by police officer Jim Malone to his protégé, Eliot Ness: He pulls a knife, you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue! That’s the Chicago way.

Connery’s character was speaking of Al Capone. But his lines capture something more universal. If you are in some kind of fight, your best response might be to up the ante. If your opponents know that’s what you’ll do, they might back off—in which case you win. If they don’t back off, they’ll get hurt—in which case you also win.

Has the Chicago way become the American way? You could make the argument, at least in Washington.

No one should speak of literal violence. But in multiple domains, we have witnessed an escalating political arms race, transgressing longstanding norms.

With respect to Supreme Court appointments, Republican efforts culminated in the sprint to confirm Amy Coney Barrett—on the heels of the Senate leadership’s refusal even to allow a hearing for Judge Merrick Garland, nominated by President Barack Obama in 2016.

Something much worse is suggested by President Donald Trump’s claim that Joe Biden, his opponent in the presidential race, “should’ve been locked up weeks ago" for unspecified crimes.

If Biden is elected president, and if Democrats gain control of the Senate, both the White House and the Democratic leadership will face a crucial decision on what to do about the spiraling conflict between the parties. [This decision] has special urgency in light of the public-health crisis and the serious economic downturn produced by the pandemic.

There would be three options. In the abstract, none of them could be ruled out. The first approach would be to try to obtain arms-control agreements in this political war—to ensure that both Democrats and Republicans commit to restraint and forbearance, and, if possible, to sensible processes.

A potential way to achieve that goal would be through greater reliance on bipartisan commissions and advisory committees, and on non-partisan experts.

A second option for Democrats is simple: unilateral disarmament. No knives and no guns. The goal would be to restore a sense of comity and cooperation.

If this is the right approach, Democrats would do nothing to alter longstanding institutions and current processes. They would firmly reject the idea of court-packing. They would not even consider criminal investigations of Trump and his subordinates.

The third approach is at the opposite pole: Continue the escalation of the political arms race. In other words, the Chicago way. The Republicans sent ours to the hospital, so to speak; now it’s time to respond.

More concretely, some kind of court-packing plan might be deemed necessary to counteract Republican intransigence with respect to the federal judiciary. To overcome that intransigence, the filibuster would also have to be eliminated.

As for executive action, the gloves would have to come off—not to transgress legal boundaries, but to do whatever can be done as rapidly as possible, consistent with the law, to achieve policy goals.

Which approach is best? For Democrats and progressives, unilateral disarmament would have little appeal. And in any case, under current circumstances, it is unlikely to work.

Laying down arms makes best sense when it creates a sense of reciprocity. At least since 2009, the first year of Obama’s presidency, Republicans have shown startlingly little interest in any kind of compromises on policy.

Escalation can get ugly, but if the goal is to achieve specific objectives, there is a lot to be said for it. For the last decade, the Republican leadership has been relentless in its willingness to defy longstanding norms—and to make up new ones on the spot. As a direct result, it has often succeeded in achieving its goals.

The best answer is another question: When will it end? At least some degree of restraint—a kind of grace—is in the nation’s interest. The appropriate degree cannot be specified in the abstract. It depends on the context: the importance of the issue, the possibility of bipartisanship, the risk of yet another round of tit-for-tat.

No, the Chicago way cannot be the American way. But if the goal is to achieve urgent and important reforms, it’s worth remembering another exchange from The Untouchables. Asked what he’s prepared to do in a uniquely challenging time, Eliot Ness gave a simple answer: “Anything within the law."

Cass R. Sunstein is the author of ‘The Cost-Benefit Revolution’ and co-author of ‘Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth and Happiness’

