The chief lesson from Sri Lanka: Don’t let harmful policies persist4 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 09:58 PM IST
- A government that carries on with irrational measures over real reforms merely deepens the misery caused by faulty policy
Listen to this article
A tragedy is unfolding in Sri Lanka. Citizens must queue for food and pharmaceuticals, vehicle owners cannot fill their tanks, and there have been rolling power outages. The economy is paralysed, and because the country’s debts are unsustainable, it cannot borrow. The country is suffering the world’s worst economic crisis since World War II.