The chief lesson from Sri Lanka: Don’t let harmful policies persist

Worse, there has been very little differentiation between countries whose underlying economic policies were sustainable and those whose policies would have become unsustainable without reform, even in the absence of covid. Lending to a country in the latter category without ensuring that it has or will implement sustainable economic policies is not doing it any favours. On the contrary, such ‘support’ merely postpones the day of reckoning and leaves it with an even higher debt-service burden when the time comes.

