The chocolate exception explained6 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 05:53 PM IST
- Chocolates have a spike in demand when income goes up, as with any normal good. But they experience a rise in demand when the income of the consumer goes down too.
Even as Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) have been hitting speed bumps in rural India, chocolate consumption has been having a smooth ride. The explanation might be elevating or dispiriting, due to a peculiar feature of the demand for chocolate: it is a tasty snack, something you can celebrate with, and also a comfort food, to fight off the blues.