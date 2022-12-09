The chocolate exception explained

Suppose you are a poor person who considers yourself lucky if you can gorge on millets. Now, suppose the price of millets goes up. The normal expectation would be that you would consume less of the good. But, in fact, you are likely to end up consuming more of it, when the price goes up. This happens when millets account for a large proportion of your consumption basket, because you do not have much income to spare, after you have taken care of your victuals. If, in that situation, the price of millets goes up, you have to devote a higher share of your income just to keep eating to survive. And if such diversion of a greater share of your income to millets leaves you with too little to splurge on anything fancier, you might end up spending more of your income on millets and consuming more of it. The consumption of more expensive goods is substituted with the consumption of millets. Such a good with a negative income elasticity of demand and a positive price elasticity of demand is a special category of inferior goods called a Giffen good, named after the economist who first noticed the phenomenon.