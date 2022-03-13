The clear signal in RBI’s restraint on Paytm Bank

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: One of India’s pioneers in the now booming digital payments segment, the Paytm group, is now in the crosshairs of the Reserve Bank of India with Paytm Payments Bank being barred on Friday by the regulator from onboarding new customers. The RBI true to form has only mentioned “material supervisory concerns" as a justification for its regulatory move which shorn of the jargon is being interpreted as possible concerns related to Know Your Customer Norms or KYC. That’s perhaps because of an earlier red flag on this front by the RBI in 2018. The payments bank will now have to carry out a comprehensive system audit and satisfy the regulator which it has said would be underway.

With the boom in India’s digital payments and the growth of the digital economy including cards over the last couple of years, the sensible regulatory approach towards violations would be to ensure non-disruption of services. That appears to be the course which the RBI has adopted considering similar moves against HDFC Bank in 2020, American Express, Diners Club and later Mastercard. All of them were barred from taking on new customers, though HDFC Bank has now been allowed. This approach helps these firms to service existing customers while addressing concerns flagged by the central bank.

But it is the signalling by the regulator which is important. Adding numbers aggressively may be good in the near term from a revenue and valuation perspective for fintech companies. The Indian payments regulator may be wary or mindful of the risks associated with such an approach especially given the rising number of new users including from the hinterland. These include millions who are now adapting to digital payments and are now part of the digital economy which according to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to top $800 billion by 2030. Data shows that a significant number of digital payment transactions are small tickets thus indicating the potential for financial inclusion.

At last count, the United Payment Interface or UPI, the country's retail payment system, had processed over 40 billion transactions in February this year and is eyeing an ambitious target of 100 billion transactions daily in under five years.

Besides the existing base, with a potential 400 million feature phone users as customers many of them new to financial services, a blowout in the digital payments space could be a setback to further digital adoption and financial inclusion. That’s why it is important for the regulator to be pre-emptive to mitigate any risk of an erosion of faith among the growing band of new users.

Even while acknowledging the potential for mobile banking to deliver financial services, the Indian central bank had been conservative preferring banks to kick off this. Subsequently, it had indicated that payment banks could make the transition to a small finance bank and perhaps later to a full-fledged bank. That route could be a bumpy one for now for Paytm which says it has 60 million bank accounts, over 300 million wallets and 100 million KYC customers.

On its website, Paytm Payments Bank says that India's most "sincere bank is here" with the tag – "No fear, no greed, no entitlement". Convincing customers, investors and the regulator that it has not lost some of these virtues will be the next big challenge. It is not just the regulatory jolt that should worry the group. The slide in its market valuation since listing late last year should also be a wake-up call – about the comfort or perception of the group among investors. There is a message for ambitious fintech firms too. That there is a downside to playing the valuation game and not keeping an eye on the ball when it comes to compliance and governance.

