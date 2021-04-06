The climate change battle can’t be won without industry action

First, electrify as much as possible all energy use and switch as much as possible of the remaining fuel use to hydrogen. Today, industry burns coal, gas, petroleum and fuel oil to generate heat. But over the next few decades, at least half of this needs to be replaced by clean electricity and hydrogen. Manufacturing hydrogen from electrolysis rather than fossil fuels is currently in the research and development stage. But concerted efforts like the Union government’s new national mission on green hydrogen can help reduce costs and create reliable supply infrastructure for this critical technology. This is the mitigation option with the biggest bang for the buck, potentially reducing a billion tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2050 compared to business as usual. For comparison, India’s current emissions are 2.8 billion tonnes.