The clock is going “TikTok” for China

Soft power does not depend on any trading carrot or military stick, but rather on the attraction of culture and the lure of social norms and way of life. If the Chinese want to truly dominate the world, they have to join the competition to set a global agenda for life and living. The maximum number of Chinese students abroad still go to American universities, their trading relationships have been the deepest with American companies. Even though China did set up Confucius institutes to promote Chinese language and culture and Global Times and CCTC take its worldview public, it is unable to create a universalisation of its offerings the same way that Anglo-American ideas and brands have been able to.