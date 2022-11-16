FTX collapse a wake-up call on crypto policy4 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 01:13 AM IST
India should frame rules and also lead efforts to design global standards for the regulation of such tokens
A s the crypto economy was gradually recovering from the Luna and Terra crashes that took place a few months ago, another crisis hit already-troubled markets last week. The failed FTX-Binance deal and Friday’s bankruptcy filing by FTX in the US marked the collapse of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, raising concerns and uncertainty about the future of cryptocurrency markets and their contagion effect.