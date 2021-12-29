The government, it has been reported, is on course to list the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) before March 2022, in the largest initial public offering (IPO) in the country so far. India’s largest insurer, LIC has millions of policy holders, and they could soon have reason to rejoice. For, it is likely that the government, which owns LIC, will reward long-time policy holders by reserving for them share allotments in the planned IPO. What’s more, these allotments may well be made at a discount to the issue price.

LIC is the country’s oldest and most dominant insurer. After the much-anticipated IPO, it is expected to debut as a heavyweight in the stock indices. India now has over half a dozen listed insurers, including state-controlled general insurance companies. Listing will place LIC, which enjoys a headstart of at least four decades over its local peers, on a level playing field with competitors. The special dispensation it has enjoyed since 1956 will cease. While competition is going to be the least of its worries -- for the key to profitability in insurance is the number of policies managed and retained over a longer horizon, a clear edge for LIC -- arriving at its valuation could turn out to be tricky and may pose challenges.

Take for example embedded value, a key metric for insurance companies, which is reflected in the value of the business, including the present value of future profits. LIC will have to adapt to operating in the market without any special dispensation from the government and financial sector regulators. Changes will be required in capital and solvency structures in line with insurance industry norms. Treatment of its bad assets will also test LIC. The transition to a new regime marked by greater disclosures on loan and investment portfolio in a quarter-se-quarter-tak or QSQT reporting environment will take some getting used to. The governance structure will also be tracked closely. Policy holders, and the owner, the government, can only gain from the overall increase in transparency and scrutiny by investment and brokerage researchers.

An interesting aside is that this isn’t the first time such a gift is being thought of for unit holders in a state-owned financial giant. Years ago, the ministry of finance had wanted similar rewards for old unit holders of India’s first mutual fund, the Unit Trust of India (UTI), after it was sunk by a massive fraud in the early 2000s. The collapsed mutual fund’s investments in bluechip stocks were warehoused in a new fund specially floated for the purpose, which was then listed. As part of this IPO, the ministry wanted to offer the special fund’s stocks to long-standing UTI investors. But the idea did not fly; the government took the easy route out of selling the shares on offer to institutional investors, missing a chance to reward customer or investor loyalty.

