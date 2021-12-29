The coming LIC IPO should reward its old policy holders

Take for example embedded value, a key metric for insurance companies, which is reflected in the value of the business, including the present value of future profits. LIC will have to adapt to operating in the market without any special dispensation from the government and financial sector regulators. Changes will be required in capital and solvency structures in line with insurance industry norms. Treatment of its bad assets will also test LIC. The transition to a new regime marked by greater disclosures on loan and investment portfolio in a quarter-se-quarter-tak or QSQT reporting environment will take some getting used to. The governance structure will also be tracked closely. Policy holders, and the owner, the government, can only gain from the overall increase in transparency and scrutiny by investment and brokerage researchers.