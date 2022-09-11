The coming schism: What defines ‘forward guidance’?

Central bank governors are providing a different kind of guidance these days, one that unequivocally conveys a path of rate action for the near future. Jerome Powell was categorical at Jackson Hole that there would be no quarter given in the battle against inflation: “…the current high inflation in the United States is the product of strong demand and constrained supply, and ... the Fed’s tools work principally on aggregate demand. There is clearly a job to do in moderating demand to better align with supply. We are committed to doing that job… We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done."