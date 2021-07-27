The common framework of 2020 could offer countries debt relief

In recognition of these challenges, the Common Framework for Debt Treatment was given shape in November 2020 to bring together all official creditors and ensure fair burden-sharing by them. Under this framework, debt treatments would be initiated at the request of a debtor country on a case-by-case basis. The aim is to have different debt treatment for countries with sustainable and unsustainable debt levels. The advantage would be that with each country facing different forms of debt challenges, debt treatment would be tailor-made to their specific requirements. It also holds out the possibility of covering debt-service payments for a longer period, with the whole or part of these covered. Moreover, it requires the debtor country to seek treatment from private creditors that is at least as favourable as the treatment from official bilateral creditors.