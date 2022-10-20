The Communist Party of China is spotting threats everywhere

While the expression “blood is/runs thicker than water" occurs in both reports, “blood ties" have been referenced previously. One way to interpret this is as a way of stressing the cultural and social aspects of China-Taiwan ties. However, given that the CPC has refused to renounce the use of force in integrating the island—something specifically highlighted by Xi in the 20th Congress report—“blood" can take on a whole different meaning. Equally notable is the fact that the specific expression “resolving the Taiwan question", which occurred only once in the 19th Party Congress report, appears four times in the latest one. If the attempt to separate “the few separatists seeking ‘Taiwan independence’" from the apparently larger mass of “our Taiwan compatriots" is meant to soften the blow, then the reference to “external interference by outside forces" in the same sentence as well as another one early in the latest report to “gross provocations of external interference in Taiwan affairs" only reinforce a tone of menace and implacability.

