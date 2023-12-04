The complete man & woman: Lessons from Raymond
Summary
- The challenge for the board is: can they be fair to the non-promoter shareholder and safeguard the long-term interests of the company?
The recent developments at Brand Raymond highlight a shift in focus from the company's iconic "complete man" to a narrative more about the "man and woman". The plotline here seems to focus more on human nature rather than the sartorial elegance their core product is renowned for, navigating challenges beyond fabric and fashion.