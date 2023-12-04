The complete man & woman: Lessons from Raymond

While the board of the company is expected to discuss this, it is a tough ask. In the Indian listed entities, especially among the top 500, a common feature is the dominance of promoter-led management. These companies often operate under the significant influence of founders or promoters who have historically played a central role in shaping the company's path. However, a notable issue arises when independent directors express dissent or disagreement within this structure. Instead of being viewed as a safeguard for the enterprise, differing opinions are sometimes seen as disloyalty to the promoter.