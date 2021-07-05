The complex geopolitics of our times offers us a big opportunity

This will not preclude other areas of global cooperation. Areas like climate change, health, space and possibly even nuclear weapons. Efforts at cooperation will be tough and would call for compromise, but at least the end goals are widely understood and the need for it well established. The need to address global warming is on every country’s agenda. Moves to contain the growth of fossil fuel usage by the introduction of carbon taxes, incentives for renewable energy and investments in storage are gathering pace. The 26th Conference of Parties (better known as COP26) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change provides a forum for deliberations. As for space, the private sector has gotten into this sector in a big way, there is cooperation on sharing international stations, and conflict does not seem likely. So too when it comes to pandemics, which are now recognized as a global risk and the world largely understands that we are not safe until we all are. Unless pathogens become an instrument of war, that is, in which case humanity will be in for a scary ride. Finally, the build-up of nuclear arsenals has slowed. All countries armed with such weapons recognize that their current stockpiles are enough to destroy the world and superpowers mostly use their influence to try and rein in countries that violate international protocols.

