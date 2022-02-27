The conflagration in Europe may worsen stagflation everywhere

Likewise, Western sanctions against Russia—however large or limited their impact turns out to be and however necessary they are for future deterrence—will inevitably hurt not only Russia but also the US, the West and emerging markets. Moreover, one cannot rule out the possibility that Russia will respond to new Western sanctions with its own counter-measure: say, sharply reducing oil production in order to drive up global oil prices even more. Such a move would yield a net benefit for Russia so long as the additional increase in oil prices is larger than its loss of oil exports. Putin knows that he can inflict asymmetrical damage on Western economies and markets, because he has spent the better part of the last decade building up a war chest and creating a financial shield against additional economic sanctions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}