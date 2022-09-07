The Congress must walk its talk to recover ground

Its Bharat Jodo Yatra and election of a party chief are occasions for reflection on how to effect a revival. The party must stay in touch with people and push hard for solutions on their behalf
Even the Congress’s most forgiving critics—and they do seem to be in short supply—will agree that it needs to snap out of a sense of drift. In the last few years, the party has hurtled from crisis to crisis without finding firm ground. Senior leaders are jumping ship, leaving a trail of scathing feedback on its leadership and party processes. And so, the Congress’s decision to embark on a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a 3,500km cross-country walk and mass-contact programme that will see party members led by Rahul Gandhi cover 12 states over four months, is a rare sign of ambition, especially for a party that is seen as having rather little appetite for ground-up politics, even as it fights low-stakes social media battles. The party is also readying itself for elections to the post of party president on 17 October. After the electoral defeats of 2014 and 2019, the party has been wishy-washy even about identifying the reasons for its electoral failures, forget forcing a course correction or holding leaders to account. This reluctance to face up to reality is partly out of an overly deferential internal culture, but also because of a democratic deficit. Over the years, the party’s control has slipped into the hands of those who wield power even if they fail the basic test of winning elections. Not surprisingly, the Congress has bled mass leaders and is widely seen as a party for the privileged. Its election of a party president then is an opportunity to revive the muscle memory of internal democracy within India’s oldest party, to open up channels of ambition for grassroot party workers and leaders, and, above all, to initiate a difficult conversation on its crisis of relevance.
The Congress’s worrying decline has come at a time of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominance and the rise of its Hindutva nationalism. Not only has today’s ruling party shifted the ideological ground of Indian politics, but also pushed its rivals to play on its turf and terms. The BJP has overcome perceptions of it being a party of upper castes by mobilizing other groups with a powerful blend of welfare measures, religious polarization and heady nationalism. The Congress hasn’t come up with answers to this multi-pronged approach. Other parties too have struggled, but the Congress’s failure has implications not just for the party, but for our democracy too. Despite its critical failures, the Congress still polled about 19.5% of votes in the 2019 general elections. Even if politics has swung rightward, there is space for an inclusive centre-left formation with non-sectarian appeal. But that space is being carved up. The Aam Aadmi Party has successfully pitched itself as a party that delivers on health and education, though its silence on communal politics has been too expedient. After its Punjab win, AAP has made no bones of its national ambitions. Regional parties like the Trinamool Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam combine welfarism with an appeal to linguistic identity. Even if the social justice agenda has lost its shine, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) are trying to fox the BJP through a demand for a caste census.
The big ask for the Congress, then, is to offer a broad economic, political and ideological alternative to the BJP. Invoking the Constitution alone isn’t enough. What the Congress needs at this juncture is serious political action and programmes that address economic and social anxieties of the Indian electorate—from inequality to unemployment and religious discrimination. Can it walk its talk?