The Congress must walk its talk to recover ground

Even the Congress’s most forgiving critics—and they do seem to be in short supply—will agree that it needs to snap out of a sense of drift. In the last few years, the party has hurtled from crisis to crisis without finding firm ground. Senior leaders are jumping ship, leaving a trail of scathing feedback on its leadership and party processes. And so, the Congress’s decision to embark on a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a 3,500km cross-country walk and mass-contact programme that will see party members led by Rahul Gandhi cover 12 states over four months, is a rare sign of ambition, especially for a party that is seen as having rather little appetite for ground-up politics, even as it fights low-stakes social media battles. The party is also readying itself for elections to the post of party president on 17 October. After the electoral defeats of 2014 and 2019, the party has been wishy-washy even about identifying the reasons for its electoral failures, forget forcing a course correction or holding leaders to account. This reluctance to face up to reality is partly out of an overly deferential internal culture, but also because of a democratic deficit. Over the years, the party’s control has slipped into the hands of those who wield power even if they fail the basic test of winning elections. Not surprisingly, the Congress has bled mass leaders and is widely seen as a party for the privileged. Its election of a party president then is an opportunity to revive the muscle memory of internal democracy within India’s oldest party, to open up channels of ambition for grassroot party workers and leaders, and, above all, to initiate a difficult conversation on its crisis of relevance.

