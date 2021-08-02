The Congress should go all out to win UP

News that poll strategist Prashant Kishor would be working with the Congress surfaced recently after his meeting with the Gandhis. Soon, though, the talk was that the meeting was neither for Punjab nor for the UP elections; rather, it was for something bigger. Apparently, the general elections of 2024. It’s worth mentioning that it was after the 2017 UP assembly polls that Kishor’s relations with the Congress took a bad turn. After a terribly poor poll performance, he had blamed many Congress leaders for their arrogance and for not listening to him. If he actually signs up, his first job should be to do something about UP. The only viable idea would be to turn out another ‘magical’ campaign, targeting all other parties with a single line, building a credible narrative around Priyanka, presenting her as the only viable option to the people of the state, combined with a well-crafted manifesto.