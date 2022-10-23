The conundrum of inflation: It’s liquidity that plays the lead role

The world is currently caught in the grip of severe inflation. Consumer inflation in the US touched 8.3% in August 2022. This is a level of inflation the US had not seen for several decades. The UK’s inflation touched 9.9% in August. India’s consumer price inflation was 7.4% in September 2022. It has been above the 6% upper limit of the inflation band for more than nine months. Is there a common factor responsible for this high level of inflation across countries? Very often, policymakers point to the sudden surge in petroleum prices immediately after the Russia-Ukraine war as a major cause. The focus on supply bottlenecks and disruptions as key factors influencing inflation fails to make a distinction between the behaviour of an economy’s ‘general price level’ and the prices of individual commodities. Given a budget constraint, sharp increases in individual prices will only result in an adjustment of relative prices. It is the policy response to increasing individual prices at the macro level in terms of expanding or contracting liquidity that impacts the general price level or inflation. Several decades ago, strangely while addressing an Indian audience, Milton Friedman said, “It is true that the upward push in wages produced inflation, not because it was necessarily inflationary but because it happened to be the mechanism which forced an increase in the stock of money." Thus, while individual prices can trigger inflation, it is the adjustment in the macro level of liquidity that sustains inflation.

