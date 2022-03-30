In the recently-concluded climate summit of world leaders, there was a great deal of conversation around the funding required to transition away from fossil fuels and adopt renewables. Clearly, clean energy projects require very large sums of capital investment, and it seems that the world is falling short. Interestingly, around the same time, the stock-market value of Tesla, a pioneering electric vehicle manufacturer, topped a whopping $1 trillion. While markets can be moody, this is an enormous valuation, especially for a new company founded with a goal of lowering harmful emissions. So, how do we explain this twin reality: while the world is perennially short of funds to address major problems of humankind, there does not seem to be any shortage of investment in a business venture with at least partially overlapping goals?

The key difference is that the latter is a business project that promises rosy returns, and the former is framed as a do-good project without investment returns. In other words, it will be funded by ‘donors’, including governments or private bodies, but either way it is a philanthropic mission that does not provide an adequate financial payback. Such projects are underfunded. Charity always falls short. No amount of preaching is sufficient. Some stakeholders, whether investors, customers or employees, may be willing to make sacrifices for the greater good, but these are often not enough.

Recent events illustrate a broader principle: if you want to solve a big problem, you must find a way to generate adequate returns, and then there will be no shortage of resources. To put it another way, an unsolved human or social problem is simply an acknowledgement of inadequate innovation to create positive synergies between financial and social objectives.

Take the example of cell phones. Today there are probably as many cell phones as there are people in India. People from different social strata are happy to purchase telecom-service plans, and telecom providers are happy to sell them a plan that suits them. In recent years, telecom companies have made major investments. Consequently, Indian society is well connected not only among family and friends, but also potentially to sources of valuable information, making lives more efficient. Yet, we have many major unsolved problems in healthcare or education that seem intractable due to their scale. Take, for example, the case of uncorrected refractive errors in eye sight: there are hundreds of millions of people living with vision problems that can easily be solved by wearing glasses, and hundreds of billions of dollars of lost productivity as a consequence. Why is it that society no longer faces the problem of lack of connectivity but suffers on account of vision problems?

The answer lies in differences between the technologies underlying the two solutions. The telecom industry is a fixed-cost business, and there is hardly any incremental cost to serving an additional subscriber once the infrastructure is set up. Telecom businesses are, therefore, incentivized to sign up as many subscribers as possible, with either high end or basic plans. Even though the latter do not generate much revenue, they do help offset fixed costs. Fundamentally, the business model is scalable, and it is in the interest of investors to find more customers even if they are poor and buy only cheap plans. The more subscribers a telecom firm has, the lower its per subscriber costs and greater its potential profits. There are positive synergies between the pursuit of financial and social objectives. A firm pursuing both outperforms firms pursuing only one.

This is in contrast to business models for vision correction, which are usually labour-intensive, given the need for customization. Difficulties in accessing rural markets raise costs but do not promise high margins. Consequently, most opticians and suppliers of equipment are happy to provide solutions to the urban top tier of urban society, rather than trying to reach less accessible and poorer sections. This problem can be solved if there is a business model that creates positive synergies between financial and social benefits.

But the synergies between financial and social goals can be negative too, just like we don’t often see firms pursue two distinct businesses within a single organization. As a business firm, Microsoft has historically competed ruthlessly in the marketplace and created a vast amount of wealth for its investors. But its largest shareholders have been giving away their wealth for charity through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. So you have one organization dedicated to making money and another to give it away. Perhaps this is because these two distinct goals are best served by different organizations and managers. In other words, the synergies may be negative. In such a case, the pursuit of one goal is a cost or an impediment for the other. It is best to keep them apart.

The lessons for business firms is clear: if you do have a business model with positive synergies between financial and social goals, pursuing one helps attain success in the other. However, if there is a negative synergy, it is best to separate the two activities.

For many intractable problems, we would still need support from government resources or regulations. Tesla would not be so successful without them. Such targeted support can spur innovative models and positive synergies. That could be more productive than a uniform mandate for businesses to spend money on corporate social responsibility.

Jai Anand is a global visiting faculty for competitive and corporate strategy at the BITS School of Management. He is William H. Davis chair in free enterprise, and dean’s distinguished professor at the Fisher College of Business, Columbus, Ohio.

