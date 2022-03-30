The convergence of business aims with our social goals

Take the example of cell phones. Today there are probably as many cell phones as there are people in India. People from different social strata are happy to purchase telecom-service plans, and telecom providers are happy to sell them a plan that suits them. In recent years, telecom companies have made major investments. Consequently, Indian society is well connected not only among family and friends, but also potentially to sources of valuable information, making lives more efficient. Yet, we have many major unsolved problems in healthcare or education that seem intractable due to their scale. Take, for example, the case of uncorrected refractive errors in eye sight: there are hundreds of millions of people living with vision problems that can easily be solved by wearing glasses, and hundreds of billions of dollars of lost productivity as a consequence. Why is it that society no longer faces the problem of lack of connectivity but suffers on account of vision problems?