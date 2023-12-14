The CoP-28 deal left a major question out: Who will pay and for what?
Summary
- Money needs to be put where the world’s mouth is. Only piffling sums were committed at the summit while actual funding needs are much more huge.
Like over-caffeinated college students, Sultan Al Jaber, John Kerry and other CoP-28 delegates pulled an all-nighter to turn what could have been an ‘F’ grade on a global climate deal into a respectable ‘C.’ Still, in their scramble to produce a historic pact, they left a glaring omission that could doom the whole enterprise in the longer run. They ignored the money constraint.