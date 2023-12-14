The CoP-28 deal left a major question out: Who will pay and for what?

The CoP-28 deal at least acknowledges that developing nations need help and a little extra time to transition, which is probably why they signed off on it. But its actual wording is far too vague and demands nothing of those rich, polluting countries. In fact, neglecting the money was a common feature of all of CoP-28’s modest victories. The conference kicked off with a ballyhooed deal to launch a loss-and-damage fund to repay developing nations for the harm global heating is already causing. But the fund attracted just $792 million in pledges, a comically tiny amount that wouldn’t cover the cost of one run-of-the-mill Florida hurricane. Damages from climate change are already running at roughly $400 billion a year and rising as the planet warms and the weather grows more chaotic.

